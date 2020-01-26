



LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Former star Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. He was 41.

Allen Kenitzer, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, says Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed around 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to local officials, five people were on board at the time.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says there were no survivors.

Bryant, an Orange County resident, famously took a helicopter to games and practices when playing for the Lakers as a means of avoiding traffic and the confined space of a car.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

“Continuing to move the game forward (at)KingJames,” Bryant wrote in his last tweet. “Much respect my brother.”

Bryant had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the game’s most popular players as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion and he earned 12 selections to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.

Both of his jersey numbers — 8 and 24 — were retired by the Lakers.

