



MIAMI (CBS SF) — The tragic loss of NBA legend and cultural icon Kobe Bryant–along with his daughter Gianna and 7 others–in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning left people across the world frozen and with heavy hearts.

Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, were among 9 confirmed dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California around 10 a.m. en route to Mamba Academy, Bryant’s sports academy in Thousand Oaks.

The San Francisco 49ers, who just landed in Miami Sunday afternoon to prepare for Super Bowl LIV, also felt the impact of Bryant’s death. The team offered their condolences to “a legend gone too soon” in a statement on Sunday.

“With heavy hearts we send our condolences to the Bryant Family after the tragic loss of Kobe & Gianna. Prayers for all the families who lost a loved one #RIPMamba,” the team said via Twitter.

Niners Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana offered his condolences, saying, “Our condolences go out to the Bryant Family, NBA Family and Laker Nation! RIP @KobeBryant,” on Twitter.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, a well-spoken figure who always has many words, was at a loss Sunday.

“Just don’t have words… #Kobe,” Sherman said on Twitter.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw said the news of Bryant’s passing “hurts so bad.”

“Woow (sic) this just can’t be real dawg!!” Kwon Alexander tweeted. “That’s why I wake up happy everyday and give thanks to the man above because I know tomorrow ain’t promise! Enjoy life to the fullest!”

49ers wide receiver Jordan Matthews shared on Twitter a video he took with Bryant to remember him. He said his son is born on Aug. 24, often referred to as “Mamba Day” due to Bryant’s two Lakers jersey numbers–8 and 24.

This is leadership. After a long speech Kobe took time to congratulate my wife on her pregnancy and wish her good luck on training post delivery. He was Cheyna’s favorite athlete growing up. My son was born on 8/24. Thanks Brother 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xuLWsfQkWg — Jordan Matthews (@jmattjmattjmatt) January 27, 2020

Fans were packed outside Staples Center in Los Angeles as the Grammy Awards were happening to honor the Lakers legend with tears, flowers and stories about how he impacted their lives.