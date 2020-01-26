Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Stars of the music industry gathered Friday for the annual MusiCares pre-Grammy benefit bash that honored legendary rockers Aerosmith.
One of the highlights of the evening was when Johnny Depp joined his Hollywood Vampires band mates along with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry to “Train Kept a Rollin”.
Meanwhile, Aerosmith performed their hit “Dream On” With the Bay Area’s H.E.R., as well as “Sweet Emotion.”
KPIX 5’a Betty Yu caught up with the stars — including the Bay Area’s own Sammy Hagar –on the red carpet before the event.
