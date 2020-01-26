



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Active for the better part of the past half century plus, Mexican psychedelic rockers Los Dug Dug’s play their first ever San Francisco show at the Rickshaw Stop on Thursday night.

Though they wouldn’t release their first album until 1971, the group’s roots date back to the early ’60s when a teenage group known as Xippos Rock from Durango invited multi-instrumentalist Armando Nava to play guitar with the band when he was 17 years old. Initially playing acoustic guitars outfitted with home-made pick-ups and a metal chair that stood in for a actual drum kit, the band gradually acquired proper instruments and built a local following.

Nava’s traveling-salesman father would take the band with him as he did business in Tijuana. It was while touring the northern part of Mexico that the group decided to change its name to Los Dug Dug’s, a nod to their hometown. After Nava acquired several Beatles singles while in Texas, the band became one of the first Mexican bands to not only cover the Fab Four, but the first to sing songs in English.

After an extended stint as the house band at a Tijuana strip club, Los Dug Dug’s relocated to Mexico City and started enjoying their first commercial success on a national level. The group, whose members now featured only Nava and singer Jorge de la Torre from the earlier line-up, became hugely popular with its regular performances packing Mexico City clubs. The band started getting invited to play television shows, recording the children’s show theme song “Chicotito Si, Chicotito No” and signing to RCA Mexico.

The band tracked a number of singles including Spanish-language versions of “Hanky Panky,” “California Dreamin'” and “Nighttime.” An American who saw the band in Mexico bankrolled an abortive 1968 trip to New York that found the group playing several shows and recording a few songs, but the journey came to an end when the financier refused to pay the $5,000 in musicians’ union dues that would have allowed Los Dug Dug’s to perform larger venues. The band returned to Mexico and began work on it’s debut album for RCA. While it wouldn’t be released until 1971 after the acrimonious departure of singer de la Torre and the eventual disintegration of the band, the self-titled debut of Los Dug Dug’s would become a hit in Latin America thanks to the bracing psychedelic anthems “Lost In My World” and “Eclipse.”

The success of the album led Nava to put together a new version of the band to capitalized on the hit tunes, recording the 1972 follow-up effort Smog that returned the band to singing in Spanish and leaned more towards progressive and hard rock (especially with Nava’s heavily showcased flute playing bringing Jethro Tull to mind). Subsequent releases Cambia, Cambia in 1974 and the more glam-rock oriented El Loco the following year saw the band embracing more of a straight-ahead pop style with occasional flashes of its earlier psychedelic style, but diminishing returns led Nava to eventually scrap the band altogether.

Los Dug Dug’s would gradually become recognized as one of Mexico’s pioneering rock bands, exerting an influence on Rock en Español disciples like El Tri and more modern outfits who developed an interest in global psychedelia like Bay Area band Thee Oh Sees, Swedish group Dungen and a myriad of current Australian crews like King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. Nava would periodically put together new versions of Los Dug Dug’s to tour Mexico, but the bandleader has only made a few rare appearances in the U.S., including an appearance at the Northwest Psych Fest in Seattle three years ago.

For this first ever San Francisco appearance by Nava and Los Dug Dug’s at the Rickshaw Stop Thursday night, the current line-up of the group will be joined by San Francisco noise/surf/psych crew Kamikaze Palm Tree, who self-released their second album Good Boy last summer, and prolific Pink and Brown/Oh Sees mastermind John Dwyer playing music before and between bands.

Los Dug Dug’s

Thursday, January 30, 8 p.m. $16

The Rickshaw Stop