LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Tributes continued pouring in from around the world Monday for Kobe Bryant, an American icon whose cultural impact went far beyond the NBA, after Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash northwest of Los Angeles. Bryant was 41 years old.
The news brought a massive crowd to the Staples Center, where Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA titles. The tributes continued inside at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, during which host Alicia Keys called the stadium “the house that Kobe Bryant built.”
Crews continued to scour the crash scene on Monday. Officials said it could take as long as a week to collect all of the evidence.
