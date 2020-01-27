MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — Police activity near Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley has placed the school on lockdown Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
Mill Valley police issued an alert about the police action and school lockdown at 2:33 p.m.
A law enforcement source told KPIX that the Marin County Sheriff is involved and working a search in the area of the school on the 700 block of Miller Avenue in Mill Valley. So far, authorities have not located anything.
An alert issued by Marin County Sheriff’s office stated that “All students are safe and the school is on lockdown.” The alert also cautioned residents “within 1/4 mile of Tam High” were advised to shelter in place with the doors locked.
Video from Chopper 5 showed a number of police and sheriff’s units on the scene at the school.
