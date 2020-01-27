Berkeley's 4 Best Farmers MarketsWondering where to find the best farmers markets in Berkeley?

3 Favorite Low-Priced Chocolatiers And Chocolate Shops In San FranciscoLooking to try the best chocolatiers and chocolate shops in San Francisco?

North Beach Eats: Pop-up Takes Rose Pistola Space; Chubby Noodle To Become Nepalese EateryHere's a special all-North-Beach edition of SF Eats, our food news column. In this edition: a Nepalese spot snaps up the short-lived Chubby Noodle space, a Ligurian pop-up moves in at the former Rose Pistola, and a popular gyro eatery moves to a new location in the neighborhood.

Oakland Eats: Nokni Upstairs To Open This Summer, Adams Point Loses Ice Cream SpotHere's everything you need to know about Oakland's food and drink scene this week. In this edition: a Korean restaurant is headed to Piedmont Avenue, Adams Point has lost an ice cream shop and a Lakeshore Indian restaurant is no more.

Indian Cuisine And More: What's Trending On San Francisco's Food Scene?Want the scoop on San Francisco's buzziest local spots? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp and SafeGraph, a dataset of commercial points of interest and their visitor patterns, to deduce which eateries have been in the limelight this month.

'Tis The Sustainable Season: Rohnert Park Firm Promotes Environmentally-Friendly Holiday PracticesIt's the time of year to eat, drink and be merry. However, many factors of the holiday season are taking a toll on Mother Earth.