



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Police Officers Association is calling for federal intervention to prosecute a man shot by police last month after the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against him last week.

Jamaica Hampton, 24, had been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault upon a peace officer with force likely to cause great bodily injury, threatening an officer and vandalism.

As of Friday, prosecutors withdrew the charges pending further investigation.

The charges stemmed from a Dec. 7 burglary call, which resulted in an altercation between two police officers and Hampton near Mission and 23rd streets in the city’s Mission District.

During the confrontation, the officers shot Hampton, who was allegedly armed with a glass bottle, three times. The shooting was captured on the officers’ body-worn cameras.

Hampton suffered critical injuries in the shooting and had to get his leg amputated as a result. He remains hospitalized, according to prosecutors.

• ALSO READ: New San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin Promises Immediate Justice System Reform

On Monday, the SFPOA called the district attorney’s office’s decision “dangerous,” and claimed District Attorney “Chesa Boudin is protecting criminals and suspects over crime victims.”

The SFPOA also announced it is launching a website, www.Boudinblunders.com, asking visitors to email information about San Francisco criminal cases that should be prosecuted.

“Mr. Boudin has made it clear to criminals everywhere that you can violently attack a police officer and he’ll look the other way,” SFPOA President Tony Montoya said in a statement.

“Our new website will give my members, other members of the criminal justice system and the public an opportunity to help hold Mr. Boudin accountable for allowing criminals to operate without consequences,” he said.

In a statement, Boudin said, “The Hampton case is unique because there are multiple victims who are seeking, and who deserve justice.

“The assertion by Mr. Montoya that we have given people the ‘green light’ to attack officers is plainly false. Our decision should only be understood as an effort to deconflict investigative time limits, statutory discovery obligations and to maintain the integrity of investigate leads. It’s absolutely imperative we have internal clarity on charges we file against any individual,” he said.

Boudin added that the two officers, identified as officers Sterling Hayes and Christopher Flores, are currently under investigation for their use of force and would also have had to testify as witnesses in the criminal case.

“The health of any criminal case depends on internal clarity around the charges being filed, which becomes more complicated when you are dealing with an instance where there is potentially competing criminal liability,” he said.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.