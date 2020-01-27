SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — San Bruno police arrested two East Bay residents Saturday for allegedly attempting to use counterfeit currency to make purchases at The Shops at Tanforan.
Police were notified shortly after 7 p.m. after a business reported receiving counterfeit bills. The suspects then allegedly tried to pass more bills at another business.
Police identified 22-year-old Antioch resident Mykeda Tyjohnay Blackmon and 27-year-old Oakland resident Damar Eric Williams as suspects and a search turned up more phony currency in their possession, police said.
They were booked into the San Mateo County Jail on fraud and commercial burglary charges.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.