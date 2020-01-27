OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Neighbors in the northeast Oakland neighborhood of Ridgemont are taking safety into their own hands after a violent gunpoint robbery at an apartment complex last week.

A community meeding was held Monday night was in response to the unsettling crime in what’s known as a fairly safe area. Concerned residents spoke with law enforcement and city leaders, saying they are used to seeing some crime but the armed robbery, captured on camera, has many on edge.

“I was actually thinking of moving. I’m fearful for my life, quite frankly,” said Caroline Celaya.

The crime in question involved a suspect robbing a woman right as she walked up to her front door in the apartment complex.

“It’s obviously unnerving so our residents are understandably concerned about how they can stay safe, keep themselves safe, their families safe, their neighbors safe” said Oakland city councilmember Loren Taylor.

To improve safety, city councilmember Taylor along with Oakland police met with residents to address their concerns. OPD says it hasn’t made an arrest in the armed robbery, but investigators are using surveillance images to track down the suspect.

“We can’t do it alone. We obviously needs your help,” said Captain Bobby Hoofkin. Residents received good information to map out a plan of action.

The first step will be to set up a neighborhood watch, which will give a bit of reassurance that they can make their community safer.

“I have to look over my shoulder every place I go. I think that just being able to know my neighbors and when I’m coming and going would be helpful for everybody. But it is establishing some sense of overall community,” said Laurie Bennett.

While all of the agencies will start working together, the homeowners’ association has concrete plans to improve safety, such as installing camera and lights to try to protect the residents.