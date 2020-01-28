ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old Antioch man was arrested Friday night following a vehicle pursuit through Antioch and Pittsburg that also involved a law
enforcement helicopter, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Denzal Ashford-Greene was wanted on multiple felony warrants for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary and probation violation, sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Lee said.
Ashford-Greene was pulled over by a sheriff’s “J Team” specialized patrol unit at about 11 p.m. Friday in Antioch. As deputies approached the car, it fled at a high rate of speed, and deputies pursued the vehicle on streets in Antioch and Pittsburg, as well as on state Highway 4, Lee said.
The deputies in their vehicle stopped the pursuit when the sheriff’s helicopter joined it. The helicopter crew tracked the suspect to Rock Island Drive in southeast Antioch, where Ashford-Greene stopped and got out of his car. The helicopter crew guided the sheriff’s ground units to Rock Island Drive, where Ashford-Greene was arrested.
Ashford-Green was later booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of felony evading, unlawful possession of tear gas, probation violation, in addition to the outstanding warrants. He is being held without bail.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, people can email tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
