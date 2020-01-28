DALY CITY (KPIX 5) – A bill to ban gun shows at the Cow Palace permanently has passed the California State Senate.
Senate Bill 281 by State Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember David Chiu, both Democrats from San Francisco, would prohibit the sale of guns and ammunition at the event center bordering San Francisco and Daly City. The venue’s board of directors ended gun shows last year, but there has been pressure from the National Rifle Association to reinstate them.
“The NRA has been trying to bully Cow Palace into reinstating the gun shows, which ended last month. Our community absolutely doesn’t want the gun shows,” Wiener said in a tweet posted Monday.
Under SB281, gun buyback events held by law enforcement would still be allowed at the Cow Palace.
The measure now moves to the Assembly. If approved by both houses of the legislature and signed by the governor, the measure would take effect in 2021.
