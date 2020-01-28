Comments
EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A person was shot to death Tuesday night in East Palo Alto’s first homicide of 2020, police said.
Officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 900 block of Mouton Circle after someone reported a gunshot.
Officers arrived and found a person with a gunshot wound, according to police.
Paramedics were called immediately to provide aid but the victim died where he was found.
