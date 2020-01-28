Comments
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — The Santa Cruz City Council voted Tuesday night to pass a resolution to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in the city.
The council passed the measure unanimously at around 8:44 p.m.
The resolution states that “the investigation and arrest of individuals involved with the adult possession, use, or cultivation of psychoactive plants and fungi listed on the Federal Schedule 1 list for personal adult use and clinical research be among the lowest priorities for the city of Santa Cruz.”
In May last year, Denver, Colorado became the first city in the country to decriminalize the psychedelic plants and Oakland followed suit shortly afterward.
