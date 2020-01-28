MIAMI (CBS SF) — The question brought a smile to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s face when he was asked Tuesday how it felt to be among a dying breed in the NFL.

In an era of spread offenses and read options, most NFL teams simply don’t even have a fullback on their roster.

“Honestly it’s both,” said Juszczyk when asked if he takes the dying breed reference as an annoyance or badge of honor. “It’s a little annoying because I feel like if you take a closer look they (fullbacks) are more involved (in an offense) than one might think. But it also is a prideful thing because I feel like if there were more guys who could play the position they way I do there would be more fullbacks. So I can really take it either way.”

In San Francisco Head Coach Kyle Shanahan’s offensive scheme, fullback is a pivotal position. Juszczyk is often put into motion, forcing the opposing linebackers to shift moments before the snap, creating an advantage for the 49ers at the point of attack.

“There is a reason, a purpose behind every moment we do.” Juszczyk said. “It’s not just because it looks cool. It (motion) does a number of things. It can tell us what the coverage is…You can put the defense in the position that you want. You can dictate where they line up by how you motion.”

He also is a devastating lead blocker, sealing off the running lane and has an excellent pair of hands, making him a dangerous receiver. The 6-year veteran out of Harvard caught 20 receptions for 239 yards in the regular season with 11 of those catches accounting for first downs.

Juszczyk only carried the ball three times for seven yards, but that’s not his role. With tight end George Kittle, he forms one of the most devastating blocking duos in the NFL.

Those talents have been widely displayed in the post-season. In the 49ers NFC Divisional win over Minnesota, San Francisco ran the ball a stunning 47 times for 186 yards. Of those plays, 26 running plays were outside the left tackle or right tackle with Kittle and Juszczyk leading the way.

In the NFC Championship win over Green Bay, the 49ers attack became even more lopsided in favor of the run as the Packers defense simply had no answer to the onslaught.

San Francisco only passed the ball eight times in the game and rushed 42 times for 285 yards and four touchdowns.

Shanahan has gotten so used to the Kittle-Juszczk one-two punch that he often mixes them up in team meetings.

“Kyle (Shanahan) jokes about it all time,” Juszczk said of the inter-changeability with Kittle in the 49ers offensive set. “Sometimes in (offensive) install meetings, he’ll accidentally say my name instead of George’s or he’ll say George’s name instead of mine. We all kind of laugh and then he’ll say it really doesn’t make a difference. Either one of you could do it. I think we both could play each other’s positions.”

And they have when both missed regular season games this year with injuries.

It’s not just Kittle’s position, Juszczk has lined up at all the skills positions outside of quarterback this season.

“I’ve lined up in every single one of them,” he said. “Anywhere a skill position lines up — wide (receiver), slot, wing, in-line tight end, fullback, halfback.”

On the 49ers first drive against Minnesota, Juszczk showed his versatility.

“I think versus Minnesota on the first drive I lined up in eight different positions,” he said. “Yea, I’m all over the place.”

And he’ll be all over the place again Sunday when the 49ers square off against the Chiefs.