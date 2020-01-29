SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — For the past 15 years, KPIX 5 has partnered with the Jefferson Awards, part of the national non-profit Multiplying Good which is devoted to ‘honoring those who put others first.’
The annual Jefferson Awards Holiday Special highlights the station’s coverage throughout the year, in a review of stories which once again spotlight the profound work Bay Area winners do to help their communities.
This year, reporters Allen Martin and Sharon Chin interviewed a special guest, Multiplying Good’s San Francisco-based Executive Director Artavia Berry, who explained how Multiplying Good serves others, provided information about how its “Students In Action” clubs work, and how the Jefferson Awards fits in to the overall mission of Multiplying Good.
LEARN MORE: Jefferson Awards for Public Service
You must log in to post a comment.