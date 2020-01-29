Watch Live:Senators submit written questions to impeachment trial managers
Filed Under:Amtrak, Car vs. Train, East Oakland, Fatal collision, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man died when an Amtrak train collided with his vehicle Wednesday night in East Oakland, Oakland fire officials said.

The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. near 29th Avenue and East 12th Street.

According to fire officials, the man was the only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead when emergency personnel arrived.

No other details were immediately available.

