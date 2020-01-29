SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The city of San Jose is moving forward with plans to completely redevelop Diridon Station by adding more tracks and increasing capacity.

One idea for bringing in more trains was to create a viaduct to elevate new tracks. On Tuesday night the commission developing the plans said that’s not a viable option for multiple reasons, according to the Mercury News.

The only option left is to expand the existing tracks, which would significantly impact the North Willow Glen area in San Jose.

“The train tracks are already extremely loud. We don’t need more construction, especially directly in back of our houses,” said Delia Romero, who has lived in her North Willow Glen home for the past 11 years.

Delia says if the track expansion happens, she would have to move, but the problem is she couldn’t find another affordable place to live.

“We don’t work at Google. We don’t work at any of the places that they are putting it in for, so I think that it’s unfair to us that live in the neighborhood for such a long time,” said Delia.

One of the reasons San Jose wants to expand the current Diridon Station is because of the planned Google complex going in right across the street. It’s convenient transportation for the incoming workforce.

Without elevating the tracks in a viaduct, the only other option is to expand the existing tracks. The way it’s penciled right now, 13 residential properties and two commercial buildings will be impacted, plus it would reduce the size of nearby parks.

“It’s the sign of the city growing,” said Jim Kent, who has lived across the street from the tracks for nine years. “The city today isn’t what it was 10, 15 years ago and tech is driving the workforce.”

He says he supports trying to expand public transportation to keep cars off the road, but wonders if there is a better way to do it.

“They’re trying to reduce congestion, but by doing that, they’re taking away property rights,” said Kent.

The San Jose City Council is expected to take up the issue at the track expansion at their meeting on Feb. 4.