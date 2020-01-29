Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man is in critical condition at a hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Oakland’s Chinatown district on Wednesday morning, police said.
The collision was reported at Seventh and Webster streets at 5:57 a.m., according to police.
The vehicle that struck the man fled the scene and remains at large, police said.
Paramedics treated the victim at the scene and then transported him to a hospital, according to police.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.