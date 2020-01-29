Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police officers were searching Wednesday for driver who struck a pedestrian at 7th Street and Webster Street during the morning commute.
Authorities said the incident took place around 5:57 a.m. near the Webster St. Tube coming out of Alameda in Oakland’s Chinatown neighborhood.
Arriving officers located a man in his 50s down in the roadway suffering from critical injuries. Oakland Fire Department personnel and Falck ambulance crew responded to the scene and provided medical treatment. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Witnesses told police the man had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. No description of the vehicle has been released.
No other information was immediately available.
