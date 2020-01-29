SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A burglary suspect who allegedly was thwarted by an armed San Rafael homeowner who fired several shots to defend his residence has been arrested, authorities said.

Police said Jamal Jay Bseiso, a 60-year-old man with no fixed address, was being held in Marin County Jail on burglary and burglary of an occupied dwelling charges.

The case began on Jan. 17th when San Rafael police received a 911 call from a homeowner in the 200 block of San Marino Dr. The homeowner was reporting that someone was breaking a window to his residence and was trying to enter his home.

Officers were dispatched to the home. While they were enroute, the homeowner called back saying he had fired shots towards the back of the house in the area where the suspect was trying to break into the residence.

The homeowner told officers he did not know if he struck the suspect. A search of the neighborhood failed to turn up any sign of the man.

A San Rafael police detective followed up on all leads which included a search for any video evidence, re-interviewed the victim, and re-interviewed witnesses who lived in the area.

Through this investigation, he learned that Bseiso was possibility the suspect in the burglary as well as other misdemeanor cases in the area involving vandalism and petty theft.

On Wednesday morning, detectives located Bseiso’s vehicle in the 1300 Block of Hamilton Parkway in Novato. They located Bseiso in the area and arrested him. He apparently was not injured by the homeowner.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415.485.3000. SRPD has access to interpreters if necessary and you may remain anonymous. You may also leave information on our website http://www.srpd.org/tips.