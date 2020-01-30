SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A North Bay music producer is combining new and old ahead of the Super Bowl for a remix of a classic song from 1984.
Noted music producer Narada Michael Walden is recreating his song “We’re the 49ers” from Niners’ 1984 championship season which featured members of that year’s team.
Walden originally recorded the song before Super Bowl XIX against the Miami Dolphins. Now he’s hoping to pump up the next generation of Niner fans with a 2020 remix.
“I wanted to put together a song that would really give the team inspiration to get out there and hit hard, win the Super Bowl, ignite the fans. So that’s what it’s really all about,” explained Walden.
Of course, the Niners beat the Dolphins in 1984, winning their second Super Bowl.
Walden says when San Francisco wins this time, he’d love to create a victory song with the players, new and old.
