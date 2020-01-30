DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A candlelight vigil and walk will be held on Thursday evening to mark the 31st anniversary of the disappearance of Ilene Misheloff, a girl who vanished while walking home from a Dublin middle school in 1989.

Misheloff, an ice skater, was 13 years old when she vanished while walking home from Wells Middle School on Jan. 30, 1989.

Family and friends of Misheloff will participate in the vigil, which begins at Wells Middle School at 6800 Penn Drive at 7 p.m.

They then will go on a walk that follows most of Misheloff’s path on the day she disappeared, starting at Wells and proceeding for 2.5 miles to St. Raymond Catholic Church at 11555 Shannon Ave., where an ecumenical prayer service will be held.

Misheloff’s family said that with the help of Dublin Police Services and the FBI it continues to search for her.

The family said in a statement that Thursday “marks 31 years since our precious daughter, Ilene Misheloff, was kidnapped by a stranger from the streets of Dublin.”

The family said, “Please help us spread the word, as far and wide as possible, that we want our child back.”

