SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A man has been hospitalized after being found shot near San Jose City College, according to police.
Authorities said officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of Leigh Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a man in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries, police said. Police have not identified any suspects.
No additional details were immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.
