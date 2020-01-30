CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A man has been hospitalized after being found shot near San Jose City College, according to police.

Authorities said officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of Leigh Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a man in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries, police said. Police have not identified any suspects.

Police on the scene after a man was found shot on the 1000 block of Leigh Avenue in San Jose on January 30, 2020. (CBS)

No additional details were immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.

 

