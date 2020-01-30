SACRAMENTO (CBS SF / AP) – Senate Bill 50, a high-profile proposal that aimed to address California’s housing crisis by encouraging more development near transit and job centers had failed in its final attempt to advance out of the State Senate on Thursday.
The measure from State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) was reconsidered after the measure failed to advance in Wednesday’s session. But the result was the same. While 18 senators voted in support and 15 were opposed, it was short of the 21 votes needed. Several senators abstained.
“California’s long-term failure to build enough housing is harming millions of Californians, damaging our economy, badly undermining our climate goals, and threatening California’s status as a center of innovation and diversity,” Wiener said in a statement.
The bill aimed to chip away at the state’s housing shortage, estimated to be in the millions, by encouraging the building of apartments near transit stations and allowing up to four units in areas that have been zoned solely for single-family homes.
“We will not give up until we have put California on a positive and sustainable path to a better housing future,” Wiener said, adding that he would introduce new legislation addressing housing production.
Following the vote, State Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) said legislation addressing housing production would be introduced later this year.
