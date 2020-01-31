OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police announced the arrest of a third suspect in the killing of a man who had his laptop stolen while he sat in a coffee shop and who died when he injured chasing the robbers.
The incident happened on December 31, 2019 at a Starbucks on the 2000 block of Mountain Blvd. in Oakland’s Montclair neighborhood.
Witnesses said Shou Zeng ran after the thieves who swiped his laptop was then hit and dragged by the getaway vehicle. He died of his injuries at a hospital.
Oakland police did not offer any details on the arrest, and stated only that the case was still an active investigation.
Zeng, a native of China, was a research scientist and engineer for Emeryville-based Aspera and died on his 34th birthday.
The two suspects were arrested a day after the incident. Javon Lee, 21, and Byron Reed, 22, are facing multiple charges including murder with special circumstances.
According to the Oakland Police Department, Reed was charged with special circumstance murder and second-degree robbery, while Lee was charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree robbery.
