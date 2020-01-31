



SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young has been elected to the 2020 Class of Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

Young, who is also a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020, played for the 49ers throughout his 14-year NFL career from 1994 to 2007.

He is the 49ers all-time career leader in sacks with 89.5, is a Super Bowl XXIX Champion, four-time Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro in 1996.

Bryant narrated a 49ers promotional video for Super Bowl LIV released earlier this week.

You hear it? This is what passion and hunger sound like. Narrated by @Bgr8t pic.twitter.com/9yDgY8zOOy — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 27, 2020

He was named the 1999 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year after returning from a grisly broken leg injury and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1990s.

Young also is an 8-time winner of the team’s prestigious Len Eshmont Award, given to the player who best exemplifies courageous and inspirational play.

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame will announce its entire 2020 class during the week February 10.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.