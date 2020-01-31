SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — With 49er fans spread across a wide swath of Northern California, police departments from Gilroy to Santa Clara to San Francisco are preparing for a Super Bowl win and the celebrations and potential problems that could follow.

“We had a number of spontaneous sideshows around the city. We had some individuals who elected to take the celebrations beyond having fun an started vandalizing properties,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott, describing problems after the 49ers NFC Championship Game win.

Complicating matters for law enforcement, it’s not altogether clear which city or area will be the go-to destination for celebrating 49ers fans Sunday night.

This marks the team’s first Super Bowl appearance since moving to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, although fans may still head to more traditional hot spots in San Francisco.

“We really don’t have enough data. This is the furthest the 49ers have gotten since they moved to Levi’s Stadium,” said Capt. Wahid Kazem with the Santa Clara Police Department.

Kazem says individual cities are formulating their own Super Bowl day plans, for now eschewing the comprehensive, regional planning you might expect if the team was playing a home game in Santa Clara.

“I am not aware of a formalized, regional plan,” Capt. Kazem said.

Restaurants and bars throughout the Bay Area are planning watch parties for game day. One of the largest watch parties in Santa Clara County will be at SP2 in downtown San Jose where they are expected roughly 600 fans.

“We’ve instructed our staff and all of our bartenders to give safe and responsible alcohol service. We’ve told our security to keep a vigil eye out for anyone who may look over-intoxicated, who might be getting a little too rowdy,” said manager Karlton Meyers.

San Jose police say right now there is no plan to add additional officers Super Bowl night but say they will closely monitor the situation.