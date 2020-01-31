CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
By Betty Yu
UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Police opened fire on a car carrying several people suspected of stealing items from a Fremont Sephora store after a chase that ended on a residential cul-de-sac in Union City Friday night.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Balmoral Street following a high-speed pursuit of several people suspected of robbing a beauty products store in Fremont. At least two of the suspects were injured and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person has been arrested, according to Union City police.

No officers were reported injured.

