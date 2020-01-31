UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Police opened fire on a car carrying several people suspected of stealing items from a Fremont Sephora store after a chase that ended on a residential cul-de-sac in Union City Friday night.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Balmoral Street following a high-speed pursuit of several people suspected of robbing a beauty products store in Fremont. At least two of the suspects were injured and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person has been arrested, according to Union City police.
No officers were reported injured.
Fremont Patrol Officers were involved in an officer involved shooting in Union City around 7:00 pm this evening on Balmoral Street following a pursuit. This will be investigated by @UnionCityPD_CA. pic.twitter.com/MLMhjULUmF
— Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) February 1, 2020
