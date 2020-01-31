SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — All lanes of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge were temporarily blocked Friday morning due during the chase and arrest of stolen car suspects.
KCBS Radio tweeted the bridge was blocked at about 8:40 a.m.
All lanes closed on the #SanMateoBridge due to police activity on the eastern side of the highrise. #KCBSTraffic Photo: Caltrans. pic.twitter.com/JPSegkjYUt
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) January 31, 2020
The California Highway Patrol said officers were chasing a stolen car on the westbound lanes of the bridge. At one point, the car stopped and the suspects came out of the car and went over to the eastbound lanes on foot.
All the suspects were detained and the lanes were reopened shortly after.
No other information was immediately available.
