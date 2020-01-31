



SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Officials with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department on Friday received confirmation from the CDC that an adult male resident of the county has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The test is the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus that first emerged in the Chinese city and province of Wuhan two months ago.

Santa Clara County officials are planning a press conference to offer more details on the case at 2 p.m. Friday.

Earlier Friday, three of the largest U.S. airlines — United, Delta and American — have canceled flights between the United States and China because of coronavirus concerns.

This comes after the State Department recommended against travelling to China in the wake of the outbreak, raising its travel warning to the highest level.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus fact sheet (.pdf): English | Chinese

The novel coronavirus has been declared a public health emergency in the United States, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a White House briefing on Friday.

Azar signed a public health emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the Administration’s work to protect Americans and respond to the 2019 Novel #Coronavirus outbreak, today I signed a public health emergency declaration. pic.twitter.com/cpQzmgu9VI — Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) January 31, 2020

After the declaration goes into effect at 5 p.m. EST on Sunday, U.S. citizens returning to the United States who have been in Hubei, China, province in the 14 days prior will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine, Azar said.

U.S. citizens who have been in the rest of mainland China in the 14 days prior will face a health screening at a select number of ports of entry, he said. Those citizens also face up to two weeks of monitored self-quarantine to ensure they pose no health risk.

Coronavirus is now a “global health emergency” according to the World Health Organization.

China has reported an additional 43 deaths, bringing the total there to 213. There are nearly 10,000 confirmed cases.

With the addition of the case in Santa Clara County, there are now seven confirmed cases in the U.S.