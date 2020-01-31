by Gianna Franco
This recipe is so easy to make, it’s minimal prep/cook time and a total crowd pleaser! I do use an instapot, but if you don’t have one, you can also make this in the oven or a crock pot, just keep in mind cooking times will vary.
Ingredients
1/2 cup of onions
1 can of artichoke hearts
1 medium-sized jalapeño, diced and seeds removed
1 package of cream cheese (cut into cubes)
1 heaping tablespoon of garlic
2/3 cup Greek yogurt
2/3 cup mayonnaise
6 oz. mozzarella cheese (save a little cheese for topping off)
6 oz. parmesan cheese (save a little cheese for topping off)
2 cups of frozen spinach
1/2 cup of water (feel free to use broth instead)
Italian seasoning (oregeno, rosemary, basil, salt, pepper)
Preparation
Add everything to the Instapot and pressure cook for 4 minutes. Once done, let cool, stir, and pour into oven safe dish. Sprinkle more cheese on top and broil in oven for 5 minutes on high (time may vary depending on oven) – let stand for a few minutes then serves with tortilla chips, bread or veggies.
If you need more help – just watch the video!
Enjoy and go 49ers!
