by Gianna Franco

This recipe is so easy to make, it’s minimal prep/cook time and a total crowd pleaser! I do use an instapot, but if you don’t have one, you can also make this in the oven or a crock pot, just keep in mind cooking times will vary.

Ingredients

1/2 cup of onions

1 can of artichoke hearts

1 medium-sized jalapeño, diced and seeds removed

1 package of cream cheese (cut into cubes)

1 heaping tablespoon of garlic

2/3 cup Greek yogurt

2/3 cup mayonnaise

6 oz. mozzarella cheese (save a little cheese for topping off)

6 oz. parmesan cheese (save a little cheese for topping off)

2 cups of frozen spinach

1/2 cup of water (feel free to use broth instead)

Italian seasoning (oregeno, rosemary, basil, salt, pepper)

 

Preparation

Add everything to the Instapot and pressure cook for 4 minutes. Once done, let cool, stir, and pour into oven safe dish. Sprinkle more cheese on top and broil in oven for 5 minutes on high (time may vary depending on oven) – let stand for a few minutes then serves with tortilla chips, bread or veggies.

If you need more help – just watch the video!

Enjoy and go 49ers!

