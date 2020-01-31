ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the 2005 murder of Antioch teenager Edgar Martinez, authorities announced Friday morning.

The Antioch Police Department said Candice Carter, 39, of Pittsburg, was arrested Thursday at around 4 p.m. by officers from the Antioch Police Department and the Pittsburg Police Department.

On March 27, 2005 at 11:37 p.m., Martinez, who was 17 at the time, was sleeping in his bed in an apartment in the 300 block of West 20th Street when subjects fired several shots into the apartment.

Martinez was struck in the chest by the gunfire and ultimately died from his injuries.

Police said the murder was the result of an argument that had occurred earlier between Carter and a group of men she believed to be rival gang members.

Following the argument, Carter and two other men returned to the area and fired the shots into Martinez’s apartment, according to police.

Police said it was determined Martinez played no part in the initial argument with Carter.

Police credit advancements in technology and help from the community in solving the nearly 15-year-old cold case. They said they expected to make more arrests related to the case in the near future.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.