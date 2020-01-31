MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – Two men have been charged with multiple felonies related to an early morning burglary at a Macy’s in Walnut Creek last week.
On Thursday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced Christopher Dopp and Ricahrd Lange have been charged with second degree burglary, grand theft of personal property can vandalism over $400 damage.
Lange was also charged with a special allegation for prior offenses.
On Jan. 24, Dopp and Lange were seen by Macy’s store employees on the first floor of the store as the defendants smashed display cases and reportedly stole $65,244 in gold jewelry from the cases.
The total damage to the store totaled more than $80,000.
The men attempted to flee following the theft, but Walnut Creek Police Department officers ultimately apprehended them as they left the store.
