ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 16-year-old boy was wounded late Friday night after an altercation following the Deer Valley-Antioch high school basketball game ended in gunfire, authorities said.
Antioch Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to the high school at 4700 Lone Tree Way on a report of shots fired in the parking lot. When they arrived, they found a teenage boy in the north parking lot suffering from 3 gunshot wounds.
The victim was identified as a Deer Valley student. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. He was reportedly in critical condition.
The shooting occurred just after a basketball game between Deer Valley High School and Antioch High School.
Investigators said fans were exiting the high school gym when a large group of juveniles started fighting in the parking lot, and shots were fire.
There was no immediate description of the suspect or suspects. Police have not said if any arrests have been made.
