SAN JOSE (AP) — Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat each scored a goal, Curtis McElhinney recorded his first shutout of the season, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0.
McElhinney had 30 saves as the Lightning won their third straight and 15th in 18 games. They improved to 8-0 against the Pacific Division.
Kucherov and Stamkos, who also had an assist, each extended their point streaks to seven games.
Aaron Dell turned back 26 shots for San Jose, which lost for the fifth time in six games after going 5-2-1 over their previous eight.
