BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Berkeley police are searching for a 67-year-old woman last seen Thursday at a University Avenue motel.
Elaine Young-Igie was last seen about noon Thursday at the La Quinta Inn in the 900 block of University Avenue. She is considered at-risk because of “memory impairments,” Berkeley police said.
Young-Igie is 5-feet-7-inches tall, and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black head wrap, a black leather jacket and green-and-black leggings. She has frequented the Berkeley Marina area in the past, police said.
Anyone who has seen Young-Igie or who may have information about where she may be is urged to call the Berkeley Police Department.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.