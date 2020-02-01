SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Additional shelter beds and daytime and overnight warming centers will be made available Sunday evening through Tuesday morning, when a period of low overnight temperatures is predicted, Santa Clara County officials said.
Locations of shelters and other services are available by calling 211 or online at http://bit.ly/WarmCenters1-2-2019.
During winter months, cold weather and regular shelters operate daily in East Palo Alto, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, San Jose and Gilroy.
Additional shelter beds, as well as daytime and overnight warming centers, are made available at times of inclement weather.
Daytime warming centers are located in libraries and community and senior centers throughout the county.
