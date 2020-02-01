Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Huge neighborhood celebrations are expected in San Francisco when the 49ers face off with the Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.
Officials warn commuters trying to get in and around San Francisco during Super Bowl LIV to expect delays, street closures, and several reroutes on Muni.
Starting at halftime, around 5:15 p.m., police may close Mission between Cesar Chavez and 21st Street, and 24th Street between Bartlett and Potrero.
In the event of street closures, Muni will reroute in the Mission from 5 p.m. until the celebrations are over.
For details, maps and updates, go to sfmta.com.
