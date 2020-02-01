



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – With less than 24 hours to go before the big game, San Francisco is ready to party and ready for a Super Bowl victory.



Come game day, you can bet there will chicken wings at Virgin Hotels San Francisco – a lot of them. The hotel ordered 300 pounds of wings for its Super Bowl watch party. For $30 in advance, it’s all you can eat.



Chef Adrian Garcia says it also ordered three times the amount of alcohol it normally would for a Sunday. It will roll out a special Super Bowl-themed cocktail menu that includes the Hail Mary. Virgin Hotels will transform its entire second level. They will add more screens and space for fans.

“I imagine San Francisco is going to be blowing up in here. It’s going to be loud, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be crazy. There’s some places for people to sit down and have a relaxing area and there’s going to be some places where people are probably going to getting loud and crazy,” said Executive Chef Adrian Garcia. “We’ll have a couple games, maybe some corn hole, and some fun things to do.”



Liz Nickerson was already dressed the part on Super Bowl eve.



“We deserve to bring that trophy back. I mean Jimmy G, he just brought the 49ers right back on gear, right where we need to be,” she said.



“Going over to some friend’s house, get some chicken wings, get all my friends together, just rep the Niners,” said Nick Redfield of San Francisco.

If fans are thinking about heading to San Francisco’s Mission District to celebrate, starting at halftime the city says it may close Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 21st Street, and parts of 24th street at the direction of SFPD.



The city says Muni is also prepared to reroute several routes in anticipation of street celebrations.