SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A body was discovered in Golden Gate Park Sunday floating in the waters of Elk Glen Lake, authorities said.
San Francisco police said officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 8:51 a.m. of a body in the water. Police and firefighters quickly arrived at the lake and recovered the body.
At the moment the cause of death is unknown. No further information was immediately available.
The death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
