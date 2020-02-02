SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters rescued two residents from an intense fire that quickly raced though the top floor of an apartment building in a densely populated Visitacion Valley neighborhood late Saturday night.
The 1-alarm fire was reported just before midnight in a building on San Bruno Ave. Arriving firefighters encountered a structure with its top floor fully engulfed with flames.
On video posted by the firefighters on Twitter you can clearly hear a radio call of “two victims coming out” while massive flames roar out of the front windows.
The video also shows a neighbor quickly pulling their car out of neighboring garage as firefighters race by.
Video from passerby of tonight’s working fire in San Bruno Avenue the Portola District. 2 people rescued and transported by ambulance. @shamannwalton @LondonBreed @kron4news @HeatherKTVU @Ahsha_Safai @KTVU pic.twitter.com/SoOS7vVSEF
— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) February 2, 2020
Firefighters said the two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries which were described as serious. Firefighters said they may have been suffering from smoke inhalation.
The apartment was completely destroyed by the blaze which may have been ignited by a stove fire. The conditions of the neighboring homes in the building was not known.
