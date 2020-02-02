MIAMI (CBS SF/AP) — Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran for one touchdown and threw for two more, leading the Chiefs to a 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, securing the first NFL title for veteran coach Andy Reid.

Kansas City pulled ahead 20-17 as Mahomes capped a 10-play, 68-yard drive with a 1-yard toss to tight end Travis Kelce midway through the fourth quarter.

He then tossed a 5-yard to Damain Williams for a second score to put Kansas City up 24-20 with 2:26 left in the game. Williams then capped the scoring with a 38-yard run in the final minutes.

Kansas City scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

With the game knotted at 10-10, the 49ers took the second-half kickoff and went 60 yards in nine plays, chewing up 5:31 of clock. Robbie Gould hit from 42 yards out to put San Francisco up 13-10.

The 49ers then cashed in on a Mahomes’ interception by Fred Warner.

Raheem Mostert went in from a yard out, and San Francisco took a 20-10 lead over Kansas City with 2:35 left in the third quarter.

The 49ers needed just under three minutes to go 55 yards in six plays, with Jimmy Garoppolo connecting with Kendrick Bourne on a big 11-yard gain while facing 3rd-and-eight to keep things going.

The 49ers struck first, marching 58 yards in 10 plays with the big blow being a 32-yard run by Deebo Samuel. Robbie Gould kicked a 38-yard field goal with 7:57 left in the opening quarter to give San Francisco a 3-0 lead over Kansas City, which has given up the first score in all three of their playoff games this season.

On their ensuing drive, the Chiefs took a risk and wound up with a touchdown.

49ers safety Jimmie Ward was shaken up on a third-down play where Mahomes scrambled near the right sideline and came close to picking up a first down. Ward came in at full speed to dislodge the ball from Mahomes’ hands and it caromed out of bounds.

On fourth-and-1, Damien Williams got four yards on fourth-and-1 from the San Francisco 5, Mahomes then ran it in for the game’s first TD with 31 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Kansas City had been stuffed on first and goal, and then Mahomes went to his right before finding a crease and getting into the end zone.

Another fourth-and-1 call by Chiefs coach Andy Reid paid off and kept a scoring drive alive. Harrison Butker’s 31-yard field goal with 9:32 left capped off the drive as Kansas City pushed its lead to 10-3.

Garoppolo, who was 9 for 11 for 89 yards in the first half, pulled San Francisco into a 10-10 halftime tie with a 15-yard scoring strike to Kyle Juszczyk.