NAPA (CBS SF) — One person was killed and two others injured in what Napa police officers describe as a head-on collision Sunday night on Browns Valley Road about a mile and a half west of state Highway 29.
The accident occurred just before 7:50 p.m. Sunday on Browns Valley Road between Austin Way and Larkin Way, said Napa police Sgt. Ryan Cole. A red Chevy Camaro appears to have been making a left turn onto eastbound Browns Valley Road and collided head-on with a black Infiniti headed west on Browns Valley, Cole said.
The driver of the Camaro, that car’s only occupant, and the driver and passenger in the Infiniti were all taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa. The Camaro’s driver later died there, Cole said, while the other two people were being treated for injuries Sunday night.
No names were immediately released, and as of 9:15 p.m. Sunday investigators were still at the accident scene. Browns Valley Road will remain closed in both directions between Austin and Larkin as the investigation goes on.
