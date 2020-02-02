SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco responded to reports of shots fired at a China Basin bar Sunday night led to a brief pursuit and vehicle collision, according to authorities.

A police spokesperson said at around 7 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired at Polo Grounds, a bar at Third and King Streets.

Authorities said no one at the bar was shot and that it was still unclear whether the shots were directed at the establishment.

Arriving officers got to the scene and the suspect about two blocks. The suspect crashed his car into another vehicle at Townsend and Third Streets.

Video shot by KPIX cameras showed two vehicles — a dark grey sedan and a red SUV — that had been in a collision.

The suspect suspect then veered into a pole. He was injured, but still managed to run away. Police officers chased him on foot and caught up with him at Fifth Street and Bluxome.

The suspect was arrested and taken by ambulance to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash. He was not seriously hurt.

Police said it still wasn’t clear if the incident related to the Super Bowl. The suspect vehicle had at least one 49ers banner attached to it.

Police tape cordoned off crime scenes at 85 Bluxome, 4th and Townsend and Bluxome and 5th.