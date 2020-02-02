BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Brentwood police arrested a suspect in a Saturday night stabbing near Heron Park that left a man with wounds to the chest and hand, police said.

A second suspect was still being sought Sunday afternoon.

Police were called at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Garin Parkway and Spruce Street, where they found an intoxicated 27-year-old man from Brentwood suffering from two stab wounds. They also found a 20-year-old man, Miguel Duran of Brentwood, still at the scene.

Duran was detained and later booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The weapon, a knife, was recovered from the scene.

The stabbing victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

An unidentified man associated with the victim left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Police did not know a motive for the stabbing Sunday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with additional information is asked to call Brentwood PD dispatch at (925) 809-7911.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.