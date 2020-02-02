SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Moments after San Francisco’s 31-20 Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, conservative pundit Ann Coulter took to Twitter to take a social media jab at the 49ers female coach Kate Sowers.
On Sunday, Sowers became the first woman to be on a NFL coaching staff at the Super Bowl. She also is the first openly LGBTQ coach in the league. Coulter apparently didn’t appreciate the achievement.
Being the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl may be surreal to some fans, but Sowers had made it clear she hopes she’s blazing a path for many more to follow.
“I feel like a broken record, but what I want to continue to say is that even though I’m the first, the most important thing is I’m not the last and we continue to grow it,” she said.
Reaching the Super Bowl has brought Sowers a much bigger platform, including a 30-second Microsoft commercial that ran repeatedly during the NFL’s conference championships.
Microsoft thanked Sowers for being the first woman Sunday in a new 60-second commercial during the Super Bowl. Her sights are set on much more: becoming an NFL head coach.
“Absolutely,” she said.
