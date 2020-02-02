ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 16-year-old boy, wounded late Friday night after an altercation following the Deer Valley-Antioch high school basketball game ended in gunfire, has died of his injuries, Antioch Unified School District officials announced Sunday.

In an email to parents, AUSD officials said: “The student has since passed away from his injuries. Our hearts and sympathies are with the families during this time of unimaginable pain.”

“We, along with the rest of AUSD, denounce this senseless violence and call on the community to come together to address such vicious brutality. Our children must be taught that solving disagreements with violence is not the answer and that there are other ways to resolve our differences that do not result in the unjust and unnecessary killing of our youth.”

Antioch Police responded at 8:44 p.m. Friday to Deer Valley High School at 4700 Lone Tree Way on a report of shots fired in the parking lot. When they arrived, they found a teenage boy in the north parking lot suffering from 3 gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as a Deer Valley student. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. He was reportedly in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting occurred just after a basketball game between Deer Valley High School and Antioch High School.

Investigators said fans were exiting the high school gym when a large group of juveniles started fighting in the parking lot, and shots were fire.

There was no immediate description of the suspect or suspects.