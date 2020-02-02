CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A bone-dry cold front rolled into the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday, whipping up wind gusts up to 50 mph that toppled trees and downed power lines.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Bay Area until 4 a.m. Monday. The advisory covered a region from Monterey to Point Reyes.

“Strong winds were expected after a dry cold front moves through the region on Sunday,” the weather service warned. “Northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph were expected, along with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Strongest winds will be near the ocean. Strongest winds were expected during Sunday afternoon and early evening.”

While winds will gust, the weather service, skies should remain clear. The cold front is not bringing with it any chance of showers.

The impact of the winds was already being felt on Sunday afternoon. A large tree toppled by gusts crashed across Treat Blvd at Bancroft around 1 p.m., blocking traffic on the busy thoroughfare. Work crews were working on clearing the debris.

A fallen tree toppled across the Bear Valley Access Road at Point Reyes National Seashore around noon, blocking access to the park’s visitor’s center.

Park Rangers also were forced to close the stairs leading to the famed lighthouse because of sustained 50 mph winds.

Power lines also were reportedly down in several locations. Downed power lines closed two lanes of Highway 1 north of Clarinada Ave. for about 30 minutes around noon until crews were able to clear the roadway.

