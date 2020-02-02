SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A bone-dry cold front rolled into the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday, whipping up wind gusts up to 50 mph that toppled trees and downed power lines.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Bay Area until 4 a.m. Monday. The advisory covered a region from Monterey to Point Reyes.

“Strong winds were expected after a dry cold front moves through the region on Sunday,” the weather service warned. “Northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph were expected, along with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Strongest winds will be near the ocean. Strongest winds were expected during Sunday afternoon and early evening.”

Windy? You bet – check out the recent gusts as of 11 AM. If you do venture out be mindful of nearby trees, especially weakened ones. #cawx pic.twitter.com/1SBVTw88Em — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 2, 2020

While winds will gust, the weather service, skies should remain clear. The cold front is not bringing with it any chance of showers.

The impact of the winds was already being felt on Sunday afternoon. A large tree toppled by gusts crashed across Treat Blvd at Bancroft around 1 p.m., blocking traffic on the busy thoroughfare. Work crews were working on clearing the debris.

Traffic is blocked going westbound on Treat Blvd at Bancroft. (Moving away from Mt. Diablo) There’s a tree down and a Walnut Creek Public Works crew is chopping it up as I type. Time: 1pm pic.twitter.com/kP6DX8F2D5 — BrianKPIX (@brianyuenKPIX) February 2, 2020

A fallen tree toppled across the Bear Valley Access Road at Point Reyes National Seashore around noon, blocking access to the park’s visitor’s center.

Tree down at Bear Valley Access Rd. No entry/exit at this time to the visitor center. Local agencies are responding. (ca) pic.twitter.com/0hPgcYZiI6 — Point Reyes NPS (@PointReyesNPS) February 2, 2020

Park Rangers also were forced to close the stairs leading to the famed lighthouse because of sustained 50 mph winds.

Due to sustained winds over 50 mph at the Point Reyes Lighthouse (gusts in the 60s), the Lighthouse stairs will not be open today. Be safe out there! (fo) — Point Reyes NPS (@PointReyesNPS) February 2, 2020

Power lines also were reportedly down in several locations. Downed power lines closed two lanes of Highway 1 north of Clarinada Ave. for about 30 minutes around noon until crews were able to clear the roadway.