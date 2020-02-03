Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for parts of the Bay Area due to low temperatures forecasted Monday night through Tuesday night.
Most of the Bay Area will see lows between 30s and lower 40s on those nights, weather service officials said.
However, parts of the North Bay, as well as interior areas like Monterey and San Benito counties, could see lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s on Monday and Tuesday night. The coldest night is likely to be Monday, weather service officials said.
Weather Service officials expect temperatures will begin warming on Wednesday, with the low overnight temperatures set to become milder.
