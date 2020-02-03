Comments
LEBEC (CBS SF/AP/CBS) — At least six people were shot early Monday on a Greyhound Bus traveling on I-5 reportedly heading from Southern California to the San Francisco Bay Area.
Fort Tejon CHP spokesman Rich Anthes couldn’t confirm to news outlets the number of victims or their conditions, but the agency said the shooter was a passenger on the bus.
Officials said the shooter, who was a passenger on the bus, was in custody adding “the situation is stable and there is no threat.”
CBS affiliate KBAK-TV reported emergency crews were quickly dispatched to the scene around 1:27 a.m. to a Valero Station in the 8000 block of Grapevine Road East in Lebec.
Developing story — more details as they become available.
